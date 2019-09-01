Mission Wealth Management LP Has $689,000 Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 71.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,543 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 766.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $108.81. 4,319,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,101,937. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.76 and a one year high of $109.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.01.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

