Mission Wealth Management LP Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,354,000 after acquiring an additional 49,738 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,208,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $721,582,000 after acquiring an additional 223,215 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 2,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $687,836.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.03, for a total transaction of $46,036.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,924.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,288. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $253.92. 758,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,478. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.72. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $262.00 price objective (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.27.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

