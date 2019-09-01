Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,328,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $663,095,000 after purchasing an additional 82,600 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,039,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,085,000 after purchasing an additional 166,952 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,766,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $593,139,000 after purchasing an additional 223,874 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,439,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $374,222,000 after purchasing an additional 36,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 12,204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,980,000 after buying an additional 3,233,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.72. 4,603,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,981,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $127.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.70%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Independent Research set a $127.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.26.

In other news, Director Debra L. Reed purchased 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,239,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,750 shares of company stock worth $6,448,700 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

