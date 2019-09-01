Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires New Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in Cerner by 3.7% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 16.3% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 115.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.91. 991,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,560. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $76.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Cerner in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 27,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $1,981,871.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $2,898,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,812 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,214 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

