Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 1,872 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.4% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.88.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $48.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,643,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,069,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average of $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

