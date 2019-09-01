Mincoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.00 (MNC)

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, Mincoin has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One Mincoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mincoin has a market cap of $43,713.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mincoin

Mincoin (MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 5,779,215 coins. Mincoin’s official message board is www.mincoinforum.com . Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mincoin’s official website is www.mincoin.us

Buying and Selling Mincoin

Mincoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

