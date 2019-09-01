Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $51.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.98 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Middlefield Banc an industry rank of 168 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

NASDAQ:MBCN traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.03. 14,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,997. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Middlefield Banc has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The firm has a market cap of $156.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.28.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $11.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 million. Research analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBCN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 696.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 18.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 687.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

