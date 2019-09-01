Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.9% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $2,681,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,638,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,691 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,144,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,490,000 after acquiring an additional 282,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE MRK traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.47. 5,918,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,242,154. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $87.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.71 and a 200-day moving average of $81.51.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.56.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.