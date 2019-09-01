Melon Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Melon has a market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $3,866.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melon token can now be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00040676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Radar Relay, Bitsane and Kraken. In the last week, Melon has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00221882 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.96 or 0.01340152 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00090876 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00018281 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022021 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon was first traded on February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,186,787 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bitsane, Bittrex, Radar Relay, Kraken and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

