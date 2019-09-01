Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.99.

Get Mellanox Technologies alerts:

Shares of Mellanox Technologies stock opened at $107.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. Mellanox Technologies has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $121.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.56.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.24 million. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mellanox Technologies will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steve Sanghi purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,210,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLNX. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mellanox Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,672,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mellanox Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,064,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mellanox Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,577,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Mellanox Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,512,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,404,302 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $166,207,000 after acquiring an additional 298,466 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mellanox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mellanox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.