MEGGITT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of MEGGITT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MEGGITT PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of MEGGY opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. MEGGITT PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $15.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

About MEGGITT PLC/ADR

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

