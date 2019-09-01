MCO Price Tops $4.39 on Major Exchanges (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. Over the last week, MCO has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One MCO token can currently be purchased for $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Cobinhood, ABCC and Upbit. MCO has a market capitalization of $69.30 million and $6.23 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00039462 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $463.20 or 0.04743200 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000136 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000199 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00025651 BTC.

MCO Profile

MCO (MCO) is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@Crypto.com . MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto . The official website for MCO is crypto.com . The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto

MCO Token Trading

MCO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bit-Z, EXX, OKEx, Livecoin, LATOKEN, Cashierest, Upbit, Huobi, Binance, YoBit, Coinnest, Coinrail, Bittrex, BigONE, Gate.io, Bithumb, DDEX, ABCC, HitBTC, Cobinhood and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

