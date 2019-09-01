Maxcoin Price Down 12.1% Over Last Week (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $342,875.00 and $8.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Bittylicious and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.26 or 0.00823671 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00022587 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00246180 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006774 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

Maxcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittylicious and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

