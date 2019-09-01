Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.2% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $328.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.80.

MA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $281.37. 2,264,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,460,302. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.60 and its 200 day moving average is $252.12. The firm has a market cap of $285.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $171.89 and a one year high of $283.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

In related news, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total transaction of $1,043,214.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,290,519.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $270.09 per share, for a total transaction of $468,606.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,511 shares of company stock worth $54,471,508 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.