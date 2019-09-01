Masari (MSR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,394.00

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Masari coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, Masari has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Masari has a market cap of $517,918.00 and approximately $1,394.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007241 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 11,620,433 coins. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Masari Coin Trading

Masari can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

