Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Poehling Capital Management LLC

Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises about 1.8% of Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,146,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,300,532,000 after acquiring an additional 565,583 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,065,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $593,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,732,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,399,000 after acquiring an additional 671,836 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,511,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $329,864,000 after acquiring an additional 361,000 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,233,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,229,000 after acquiring an additional 216,163 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James E. Rohr acquired 12,500 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.14 per share, for a total transaction of $601,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.62.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $49.21. 5,513,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,230,507. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average is $55.58. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $88.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

