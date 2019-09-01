Maker (MKR) Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last Week

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Maker token can now be purchased for $465.25 or 0.04843203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, BitMart, Ethfinex and Radar Relay. Maker has a market capitalization of $465.25 million and $14.40 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00038737 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00025618 BTC.

About Maker

MKR is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, CoinMex, DDEX, Kyber Network, OKEx, HitBTC, Switcheo Network, Bancor Network, OasisDEX, BitMart, Gate.io, Radar Relay, Kucoin, Bibox and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

