Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Holdings Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,242,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,969 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of Magna International worth $61,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Magna International in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Magna International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Magna International in the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.11. The company had a trading volume of 698,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.40. Magna International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $57.85.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.76%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup set a $63.00 target price on shares of Magna International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

