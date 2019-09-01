Lympo (LYM) Price Tops $0.0064 on Exchanges

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Lympo token can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, Ethfinex, IDEX and Allbit. Lympo has a market capitalization of $5.31 million and $55,979.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010451 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00223163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.07 or 0.01333745 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000647 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00091469 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018404 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00022646 BTC.

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo was first traded on December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,989 tokens. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, IDEX, Cobinhood, HADAX, Gate.io, Kucoin, Ethfinex and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

