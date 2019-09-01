LSV Asset Management Has $18.14 Million Holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.05% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $18,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2,733.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.59. 163,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,619. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.04. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.29 and a fifty-two week high of $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $779.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 67.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,666 shares in the company, valued at $748,922.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

