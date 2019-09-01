LoyalCoin Price Down 5.5% This Week (LYL)

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. One LoyalCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $7.50, $13.77 and $18.94. LoyalCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and $215.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LoyalCoin has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LoyalCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00220538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.34 or 0.01324398 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018256 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00090210 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00021821 BTC.

LoyalCoin Coin Profile

LoyalCoin’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LoyalCoin’s official website is loyalcoin.io . LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

LoyalCoin Coin Trading

LoyalCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $24.43, $18.94, $20.33, $5.60, $50.98, $13.77, $32.15, $33.94, $10.39, $51.55 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LoyalCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LoyalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LoyalCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LoyalCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.