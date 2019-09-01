Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.84.

LPX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Longbow Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,814,810 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $152,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,356 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $43,815,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $34,631,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $24,676,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1,090.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 739,656 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $18,033,000 after acquiring an additional 677,534 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,966,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,199. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.76. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $32.16. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.