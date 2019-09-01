Litecoin Price Tops $64.88 on Top Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 1st. Litecoin has a market cap of $4.10 billion and approximately $2.18 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $64.88 or 0.00676717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, RightBTC, Coinbe and Bitbank. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011820 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00016453 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,160,874 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Buying and Selling Litecoin

