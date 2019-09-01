Legends Room (MORE) Price Hits $0.43 on Major Exchanges

Legends Room (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 1st. Legends Room has a market capitalization of $851,168.00 and approximately $35,751.00 worth of Legends Room was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Legends Room token can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00006334 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Legends Room has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Legends Room Profile

Legends Room’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Legends Room’s official website is www.mre.live . Legends Room’s official Twitter account is @legendsroom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Legends Room

Legends Room can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Legends Room directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Legends Room should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Legends Room using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

