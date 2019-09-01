Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) PT Raised to $25.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laureate Education presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.40.
Shares of LAUR opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. Laureate Education has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $18.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -610.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
In other Laureate Education news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $54,940.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,926 shares in the company, valued at $491,085.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 10,955,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $167,611,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,666,863 shares of company stock valued at $178,511,173 over the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Laureate Education by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, CPV Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.40% of the company’s stock.
Laureate Education Company Profile
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
