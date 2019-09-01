Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) PT Raised to $25.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laureate Education presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Shares of LAUR opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. Laureate Education has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $18.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -610.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.11). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laureate Education news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $54,940.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,926 shares in the company, valued at $491,085.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 10,955,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $167,611,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,666,863 shares of company stock valued at $178,511,173 over the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Laureate Education by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, CPV Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

