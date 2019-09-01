LATOKEN (LA) Price Reaches $0.0715 on Exchanges

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 1st. LATOKEN has a market capitalization of $27.19 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LATOKEN token can now be purchased for $0.0715 or 0.00000733 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, CoinExchange and OKEx. In the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00222440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $129.26 or 0.01325612 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018201 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00090290 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00021618 BTC.

LATOKEN Token Profile

LATOKEN’s genesis date was July 10th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

LATOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, HitBTC, Kucoin, OKEx, CoinExchange and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

