LATOKEN Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.03 Million (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. LATOKEN has a market capitalization of $26.52 million and $3.03 million worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LATOKEN token can currently be bought for about $0.0698 or 0.00000724 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, OKEx, HitBTC and Kucoin. During the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00223405 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.83 or 0.01335971 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00091851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018485 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000408 BTC.

LATOKEN Token Profile

LATOKEN launched on July 10th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LATOKEN Token Trading

LATOKEN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, CoinExchange, LATOKEN, COSS and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

