LatiumX (LATX) Achieves Market Cap of $353,558.00

LatiumX (CURRENCY:LATX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One LatiumX token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Livecoin and YoBit. LatiumX has a market capitalization of $353,558.00 and approximately $17,337.00 worth of LatiumX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LatiumX has traded up 15.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LatiumX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010467 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00222439 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.21 or 0.01337189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00018341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00090956 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00022697 BTC.

LatiumX Profile

LatiumX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2017. LatiumX’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,906,901 tokens. LatiumX’s official website is latium.org . The Reddit community for LatiumX is /r/Latium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LatiumX’s official Twitter account is @LatiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

LatiumX Token Trading

LatiumX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BitForex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LatiumX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LatiumX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LatiumX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LatiumX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LatiumX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.