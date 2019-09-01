KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

KKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup set a $34.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.81.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.65.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. KKR & Co Inc’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $279,255,192.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr purchased 2,647,100 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 53.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.