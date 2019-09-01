KickCoin (KICK) Trading Up 18.5% Over Last Week

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, KickCoin has traded up 18.5% against the dollar. KickCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and $34,680.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00222166 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.89 or 0.01330515 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00090012 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00018072 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00021648 BTC.

About KickCoin

KickCoin’s genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The official website for KickCoin is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, YoBit, IDEX, Gate.io, Kucoin, Bancor Network, Mercatox, Exmo, HitBTC, Bibox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

