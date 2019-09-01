Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) PT Lowered to C$5.00

Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.75 to C$5.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

KHRN opened at C$1.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 million and a P/E ratio of -3.30. Khiron Life Sciences has a twelve month low of C$0.91 and a twelve month high of C$4.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

