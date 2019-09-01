KeyCorp Trims Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Target Price to $29.00

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Longbow Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. B. Riley set a $40.00 target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cooper Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE:CTB opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.83. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $35.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.66.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.74 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

