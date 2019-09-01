JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 1,115” Price Target for Pearson (LON:PSON)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,115 ($14.57) price target on Pearson (LON:PSON) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 795 ($10.39) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 785 ($10.26) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pearson has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 771.50 ($10.08).

LON:PSON opened at GBX 831.40 ($10.86) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 847.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 835.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.43. Pearson has a 1-year low of GBX 764 ($9.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,030 ($13.46).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.21%.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Corley bought 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 816 ($10.66) per share, for a total transaction of £14,165.76 ($18,510.07). Also, insider Coram Williams sold 13,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 824 ($10.77), for a total transaction of £112,607.84 ($147,142.09).

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

