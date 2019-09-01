JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target to $31.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on STNE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded StoneCo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup set a $27.00 price target on StoneCo and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a reduce rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.63.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $30.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion and a PE ratio of 91.15. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $45.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

