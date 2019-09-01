JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €8.25 Price Target for Aroundtown (ETR:AT1)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.25 ($9.59) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.65) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Nord/LB set a €7.55 ($8.78) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Aroundtown has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €8.69 ($10.10).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Shares of Aroundtown stock opened at €7.57 ($8.80) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.47. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion and a PE ratio of 4.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of €7.30 and a 200 day moving average of €7.43. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €6.98 ($8.12) and a 52 week high of €7.92 ($9.20).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.