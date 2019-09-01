J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for J C Penney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.43). J C Penney reported earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J C Penney will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow J C Penney.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The department store operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.14. J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of J C Penney in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.55.

In related news, Director Javier G. Teruel purchased 223,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $218,950.62. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,045,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,984.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $590,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,352,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,755.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,823,419 shares of company stock worth $1,162,951 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in J C Penney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in J C Penney by 83.7% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 4,070,534 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,534 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J C Penney by 103.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,487 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 72,608 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of J C Penney by 4,841.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,885,428 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after buying an additional 3,806,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of J C Penney by 0.4% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 14,223,304 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after buying an additional 50,780 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JCP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 14,585,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,435,405. J C Penney has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15.

J C Penney Company Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

