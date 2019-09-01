IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $2.60 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given IZEA Worldwide an industry rank of 98 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of IZEA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 837,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.51. IZEA Worldwide has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 28.12% and a negative return on equity of 65.68%. On average, research analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

