IXT (IXT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $676.00

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded down 17.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. IXT has a market cap of $232,445.00 and $676.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IXT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bitbns, HitBTC and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, IXT has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00038565 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.41 or 0.04756719 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000238 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About IXT

IXT is a token. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 tokens. The official website for IXT is www.ixt.global . IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech

Buying and Selling IXT

IXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, YoBit, HitBTC and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

