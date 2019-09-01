iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,552,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,462,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,754 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,480,000 after acquiring an additional 162,471 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,221,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,326,000 after acquiring an additional 52,112 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,660,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,231,000 after acquiring an additional 20,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,755,000 after acquiring an additional 126,548 shares during the last quarter.

IWM traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.84. 16,873,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,478,729. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.75. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $125.81 and a 1-year high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

