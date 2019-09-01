iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Wealthsource Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,207 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

IEFA stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.33. The company had a trading volume of 12,650,286 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.68. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.