iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Upgraded at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Sidoti currently has $83.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IRBT. Dougherty & Co reissued a neutral rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of iRobot from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup set a $95.00 price target on shares of iRobot and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of iRobot from $114.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of iRobot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.36.

IRBT opened at $61.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.65. iRobot has a twelve month low of $59.92 and a twelve month high of $132.88.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $260.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.96 million. iRobot had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 16.06%. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iRobot will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 11,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,060,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $80,749.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,882.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,268 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iRobot by 85.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 66.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

