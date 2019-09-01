iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Upgraded at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Sidoti currently has $83.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IRBT. Dougherty & Co reissued a neutral rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of iRobot from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup set a $95.00 price target on shares of iRobot and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of iRobot from $114.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of iRobot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.36.
IRBT opened at $61.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.65. iRobot has a twelve month low of $59.92 and a twelve month high of $132.88.
In other iRobot news, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 11,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,060,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $80,749.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,882.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,268 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iRobot by 85.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 66.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.
iRobot Company Profile
iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.
