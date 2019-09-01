IQeon Market Capitalization Tops $1.23 Million (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One IQeon token can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00004548 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and Exrates. In the last week, IQeon has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. IQeon has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $7,427.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00220538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.34 or 0.01324398 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018256 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00090210 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00021821 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,781,277 tokens. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

IQeon Token Trading

IQeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

