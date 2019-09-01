IOTA Achieves Market Cap of $673.55 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $673.55 million and $4.97 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00002527 BTC on exchanges including CoinFalcon, Huobi, Cobinhood and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IOTA

IOTA (MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Gate.io, Ovis, Bitfinex, Cobinhood, Binance, CoinFalcon, Upbit, Exrates, FCoin, Huobi, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

