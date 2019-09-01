Internet Node Token Reaches Market Cap of $1.48 Million (INT)

Internet Node Token (CURRENCY:INT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Internet Node Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, CoinEgg, Ethfinex and OKEx. During the last seven days, Internet Node Token has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. Internet Node Token has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Internet Node Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00039675 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $465.43 or 0.04761467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Internet Node Token

Internet Node Token (INT) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Internet Node Token’s total supply is 380,383,358 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,100,212 tokens. The official website for Internet Node Token is intchain.io . Internet Node Token’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Internet Node Token is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Node Token Token Trading

Internet Node Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, OKEx, CoinEgg and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Node Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Node Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Node Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

