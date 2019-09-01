Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI) Plans Final Dividend of $0.04

Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 2nd.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $505.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15. Integrated Research has a 12-month low of A$1.48 ($1.05) and a 12-month high of A$3.50 ($2.48).
About Integrated Research
Recommended Story: Discount Rate
Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.