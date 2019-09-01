INO COIN (INO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $341.56 Million

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One INO COIN token can now be bought for approximately $1.90 or 0.00019435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and Exrates. During the last week, INO COIN has traded 6% lower against the dollar. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $341.56 million and $17,009.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010281 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00221393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.14 or 0.01322713 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018199 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00090216 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00021747 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling INO COIN

INO COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

