Ink Protocol (XNK) 24-Hour Volume Tops $27,006.00

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $440,010.00 and approximately $27,006.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, COSS, Bibox and IDEX. In the last week, Ink Protocol has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010451 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00223163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.07 or 0.01333745 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000647 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00091469 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018404 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00022689 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol was first traded on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,194,392 tokens. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bibox, CoinBene, IDEX and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.