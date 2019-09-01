Indicoin (INDI) Price Reaches $0.0055 on Exchanges

Indicoin (CURRENCY:INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. Indicoin has a total market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $1,170.00 worth of Indicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Indicoin has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. One Indicoin token can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00019547 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Indicoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Indicoin’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Indicoin is /r/INDICOIN . Indicoin’s official Twitter account is @Indi_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Indicoin is www.indicoin.org.in

Indicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

