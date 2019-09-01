IceChain (ICHX) Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week

IceChain (CURRENCY:ICHX) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, IceChain has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. IceChain has a total market cap of $4,446.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of IceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IceChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00038722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $466.31 or 0.04774723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000140 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About IceChain

IceChain is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. IceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 709,361,754 tokens. IceChain’s official Twitter account is @theicechain . The Reddit community for IceChain is /r/theicechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IceChain is icechain.io

Buying and Selling IceChain

IceChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IceChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

