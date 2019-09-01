HyperStake Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (HYP)

HyperStake (CURRENCY:HYP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. HyperStake has a total market cap of $268,549.00 and approximately $255.00 worth of HyperStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperStake coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BX Thailand and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, HyperStake has traded 94% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About HyperStake

HyperStake (HYP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 6th, 2014. HyperStake’s total supply is 1,376,719,887 coins. The official website for HyperStake is hyperstake.io . The official message board for HyperStake is forum.hyperstake.io . HyperStake’s official Twitter account is @hyperstake and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperStake is /r/hyperstake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HyperStake

HyperStake can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperStake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperStake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperStake using one of the exchanges listed above.

